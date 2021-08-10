Vi RedX Family plan: new post paid plan that provides unlimited 4G Data

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has gifted its customers a special post paid plan which is laced with unlimited 4G data. Every plan generally comes with a fixed data plan, but this new plan of Vodafone Idea named RedX Family will provide unlimited 4G data to all the members of a family. Vodafone Idea has launched this plan for customers who generally work from home, makes lots of online surfing or watch unlimited online videos.

Benefits of the Vi RedX Family Plan

This plan includes two packs, one is of Rs.1699 and the other Rs.2299. Both these packs can include 3-5 members of a family. Directly it will compete with the Airtel Black family postpaid plan. Both these plans offer unlimited data for all members in a family. Apart, the plan also includes unlimited calling to all networks.

While the Rs.1699 pack can add 3 members of a family, the Rs.2299 pack can include 5 members. In both the plans, the primary number will have free subscription to Netflix for a year. In addition, the users also will get access to other OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime, Hotstar VIP and ZEE5.

Both the plans provide 7 days roaming facility which costs 2,999 rupees. Besides, the primary members can enjoy free lounge access at the airport four times in a year, which includes access to an international and premium customer service. Special ISD rates will also be applicable for 14 countries.