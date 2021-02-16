The data consumption of users are increasing day by day especially at night. So to carter the need of user’s data consumption, telecom company Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced unlimited high-speed internet during night time for its prepaid users at no additional cost.

The unlimited daily data packs will be available for prepaid users who have recharge plans of Rs 249 and above. With this plan users will be able to use unlimited data at high speeds between 12am to 6am at no additional cost. Besides the minimum recharge value, there are no other restrictions with this benefit.

With this unlimited night data, users browse various contents from different OTT platforms and can use it to browse internet more.

Vi said that users are consuming more data during the night in Web browsing and OTT platforms. The introduction of high-speed data at night will allow Vi customers to get a lot more out of their time.

“With people staying home due to the ongoing pandemic, data consumption when it comes to browsing the Web and watching content on OTT platforms has increased. And, as per the company, “consumption patterns of consumer segments such as the Youth, indicate higher data consumption during night,” which is where the unlimited high speed night-time data benefit comes into play. “The new initiative is also aimed at increasing stickiness to the network and attracting new users to our network,” said Vi.

Vi is also offering weekend data rollover benefit with which the prepaid users can use the accumulated data from Monday to Friday on Saturday and Sunday.