Vehicle Ownership Transfer Process
The vehicle ownership transfer process in case of owner’s death is considered to be a worrisome process in India. However, now the process has become less tiresome and is expected to bring relief for many.

According to the rules issued by the ministry of road transport and highways, the vehicle owner has to submit the identity proof of his nominee during the purchase of a new vehicle. In case of demise of the owner, the nominee is supposed to become the succeeding person in terms of ownership.

In case of death, the ownership of the vehicle will be transferred to the nominee within a time span of three months (from the date of death).

However, the owners of existing vehicles need not worry about the issue. They will have to select their nominees through an online application.

However, if a vehicle owner wants to change the nominee in case of any unforeseen circumstances, he has to follow a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

