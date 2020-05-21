Twitter
Image Credit: IANS

Users to soon select who can reply to their tweets

By IANS

San Francisco: To help people avoid unwanted replies that flood their tweets, Twitter has launched a new test where the users can have three options to choose from who can reply and join the conversation before they tweet.

You will be able to choose from three options: everyone (standard Twitter, and the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention.

Tweets with the latter two settings will be labelled and the reply icon will be grayed out so that it’s clear for people if they can’t reply.

“People who can’t reply will still be able to view, Retweet, Retweet with Comment, and like these Tweets,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

For now, only a limited group of people globally on Twitter for iOS, Android, and twitter.com can Tweet with these settings, but everyone can see these conversations.

“Since last year, we’ve been working to give people more control over their conversations starting with the ability to hide replies,” said Twitter.

In addition to this, Twitter is making it easier to read all conversations around a Tweet with a new layout for replies and more accessible Retweets with comments.

You might also like
Technology

Huawei claims its operating system can challenge Google, Apple

Nation

WhatsApp groups, Facebook Lives to power BJP’s Bihar poll campaign

Technology

Google AI could predict eye condition behind vision loss

Technology

Motorola launches flagship ‘Edge+’ in India for Rs 74,999

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.