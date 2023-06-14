Use google translate without internet, know how!

Google Translate is one of the most popular translation apps which is being used by almost everyone who wants to translate their regional languages to English. According to a survey the tool is used by over half a billion people worldwide.

Google Translate is available as both a website platform and a mobile app. It was first launched in the year 2006. The US-based search engine giant Google announced that it is adding support for five new languages to its translation service including Odia in as late as 2020. Now one can finally translate things from Odia. Odia is the language spoken in Odisha. The other languages added are Kinyarwanda, Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur.

The new feature is available on the Google Translate website on the web. Now, the Google translate site shows a new Images tab at the top in the year 2023. But as everyone using Google Translate knows one must have an active internet connection in order to use the advantages of the tool.

In order to use google translate one must have an active internet connection but, here are the ways in which one can use Google Translate without having an active internet connection.

Here Are The Detailed Steps:

Google Translate app needs to be downloaded from the Google Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS).

In case you are travelling abroad, ensure you have the language pack for the country you’re visiting.

Open the Google Translate app and go to settings. Search for “Offline Translation” tab and select it.

Choose the languages you want to use offline and download the corresponding language packs.

After the download is complete, you can use Google Translate without an active internet connection.

One can select the languages for translation. All you have to do is type or scan text using the camera feature.

The Google Translate app will process the translation locally on your device, allowing you to use it offline.

It is worth adding that, Google Translate now allows users on the web to convert text from images. This is based on the same tech as the AR Translate tool for Google Lens, which performs real-time translations on smartphones.

Google Translate uses the same generative adversarial networks (GAN) powering AR Translate for Google Lens. The latest version of the Lens uses the same tech powering the Magic Eraser, which debuted on the Pixel 6 but is now available on older Pixels and Google One. That helps the translation appear like it’s replacing the original text rather than superimposing it on top.