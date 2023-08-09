Updated Mahindra XUV400 EV gets 8 new features; Price rises to Rs 19.19 lakh

Mahindra has updated the top-spec ‘EL’ variant of the XUV400 with eight new features. With the addition of the new features, the prices has been risen by Rs 20,000 to Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The eight new features added to the XUV400 EV are electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control. The EV is now equipped with fog lamps, a boot lamp and the audio system now gets a pair of tweeters.

Mahindra has not made any changes mechanically to the XUV400 EV. It is offered with an electric motor that makes 148 BHP and 310 Nm. Mahindra is offering two battery options. The EC variant of the XUV400 comes with a 34.5 kWh battery pack offering a range of 375 km (MIDC). The higher EL variant is powered with a 39.4 kWh battery, offering a claimed range of 456 km (MIDC).

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is the electric version of the XUV300 and rivals the Tata Nexon EV. According to reports, the Mahindra XUV400 EV will likely get a facelift version with a panoramic sunroof in 2025.

Mahindra XUV400 price and rivals

These new features have pushed the price of the EV by Rs 20,000. With the update, the base EC trim now has a price range of between Rs 15.99 lakh-16.49 lakh, the EL trim is now priced between Rs 19.19 lakh-19.39 lakh. Mahindra’s EV competes with the Tata Nexon EV, which has a price range of Rs 14.49 lakh-19.29 lakh.