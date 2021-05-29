OnePlus is launching its next smartphone in the Nord series very soon and the smartphone maker had teased about it earlier. The device is named OnePlus Nord CE 5G and some of its specifications were teased by Android Central.

According to a report by Android Central, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G SoC. The display of the smartphone will be 6.43-inches along with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In term of the optics of the smartphone, the Nord CE 5G will have a triple camera setup at the rear. The primary camera of the device is 64MP. The other two cameras of the device are unknown. The front camera of the device will be a 16MP shooter.

The design of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will have similarity in terms of rear camera housing with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The Nord will be available for users across India and Europe, suggested the report.

The official announcement about the specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is will be out on June 10, 2021. The sale of the smartphone will begin from June 16 onwards.

At present, the OnePlus Nord continues to be an affordable mid-range smartphone offered by OnePlus. Specifically in India the Nord series gives a run for money to various other mid-range smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme etc.