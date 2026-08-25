Upcoming Motorola devices to support GrapheneOS in 2027

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Motorola’s upcoming flagship products for 2027 is expected to run on the GrapheneOS, the modified version of Android. It can run normal Android apps and add stronger security at the same time without Google.

The 2027 Motorola flagships will be offered with the company’s normal Android skin, but users will be able to switch to GrapheneOS later as per their wish.

The GrapheneOS will reportedly be seen in the 2027 flagship Motorola devices, starting with a regular non-folding device. The next-gen Razr Fold and Razr Ultra will also use it.

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The GrapheneOS developers have reportedly hinted that it will be the successor to the Signature.

These will all use flagship Snapdragon chipsets, since those “provide much better CPU and GPU performance and more of what’s needed via isolated components on the SoC”.

The upcoming Motorola devices will “meet or exceed” GrapheneOS’ official requirements, including seven years of “proper updates”. Interestingly, Motorola itself is doing “a large portion of the work of porting GrapheneOS to their devices”.

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