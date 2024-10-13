Upcoming iQOO 13 is expected to offer RGB light around the camera module: latest leak

The iQOO 13 will be the latest flagship device that is offered by Vivo’s sub-brand company. According to the latest rumour, the device is expected to launch in India on December 5. The device will offer RGB light around the camera module said the latest leak. Even though the company has not announced the launch date of the smartphone, we have some pictures of the device (as they surfaced on Weibo). The rear design does not look much different from that of the iQOO 12 smartphone.

The pictures of the iQOO 13 show a prominent RGB light around the rear cameras and it does look quite good. The light is expected to come into use while gaming, app notifications as well as incoming calls. Reliable Tipster ‘Digital Chat Station’ has teased an image of the device on Weibo and we can see that the lenses are made of a single piece of glass.

Digital Chat Station has mentioned that the light effect that is present on the rear camera module is well integrated with the classic design of the lens. The design will be very hard to miss for the users. On the other hand, the 2K pure straight screen looks narrower and the lens design is also flat. The design is expected to be great during daily use as well as while playing games, said the tipster.

Recently, iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO 13 will be the first device to offer OriginOS 5. However, the above-mentioned OS will be limited to the China model only. When it comes to the international versions (including the Indian model) they will offer Funtouch OS15.

Even though the rumours have suggested that the iQOO 13 will launch in India on December 5, it will be launched in China much earlier. We can expect the announcement of the launch date in China anytime soon.