Upcoming iPhone SE 4 design leaked, resembles iPhone 7 Plus

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone SE 4 in 2025 with an updated design. A recent leak has also confirmed some of these speculations about the iPhone SE 4. The upcoming Apple device is expected to be budget-friendly model with future updates. The phone case render of the device has been leaked, which looks similar to that of Apple’s popular iPhone models.

iPhone Se 4 (2025) design details:

Renowned tipster Sonny Dickson shared an image of the alleged iPhone SE 4 case on the social media platform X, claiming it to be the upcoming model. The shared image displays the back panel of the phone, providing a glimpse into its design. Visually, it appears reminiscent of the iPhone 7 Plus, featuring a completely flat back panel with a horizontal cutout housing dual rear cameras. Notably, all previous iPhone SE models have featured a single camera, making this a significant departure from the norm.

iPhone SE 4 (specifications)

Reports suggest that the upcoming iPhone SE 4 could boast a 6.06-inch display, marking a sizable upgrade for the series. Additionally, it is rumoured to feature a 48MP camera, a first for the SE line. The phone is expected to incorporate an OLED panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be powered by the latest A18 Bionic chipset, supported by 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. Storage options could include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

iPhone SE 4 expected price

It is speculated that the starting price of the iPhone SE 4 could be around $499, approximately Rs 42,000. In comparison, the base 64GB variant of the previous iPhone SE (2022) model was priced at $429, or roughly Rs 35,000.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is said to be developing a new mixed-reality headset slated for release in 2025. This upcoming Vision headset is expected to be priced at around UDS 2,000, which marks a notable decrease from the cost of the previously launched Vision Pro, priced at USD 3,500 earlier this year.