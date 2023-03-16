Upcoming Google Pixel Fold launch time line, design revealed

Google is expected to launch it’s first foldable pixel phone in the markets soon. Though, the company may have not confirmed much information about the Google Pixel Fold. But, a new report, has revealed the launch date, and design of the device.

According to sources, Google will reportedly introduce two new devices in the month of June. The two upcoming devices could be Google Pixel Fold and the affordable Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 8 and the Pro version of annual flagships will arrive in the autumn.

Recently, a picture of a supposed Google Pixel Fold surfaced online. The picture was taken on a train. If this news is true then we can say that the Google foldable is in the testing phase. So the phone could really arrive in June.

Another report has revealed that the phone could be available in two colors – Carbon and Porcelain in Germany as early as the beginning of June.

The Google foldable will reportedly be available in a 256GB version. This variant is expected to cost €1,700 ($1,825) in the European Union. It will rival the Samsung Fold 4 phones, which costs €1,799 ($1,931). However, it will be more expensive than the Honor Magic Vs which is priced at €1,599 ($1,716).

Pixel 7a price, sale

In addition to the folding-screen smartphone, Google will also soon announce the Pixel 7a, which could be priced at €500 ($536) for the lone version of 128GB. It will be offered in four color options- Arctic Blue, Carbon, Cotton, and Jade.

This phone will target Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A series and many others from other top brands.

Pixel 7a specifications

According to the re3cent leak about the Pixel 7a smartphone, it will likely come with a 6.1-inch 1080p screen. The latter will use an OLED panel and support a 90Hz refresh rate. It is unclear whether the phone will use the previously-rumored Tensor G2 or the Exynos G5300 chip.

Other rumored specifications include UFS 3.1 native, Sony IMX787 64MP camera sensor, 12MP ultrawide sensor, 5W wireless charging and more.