Google Pixel 6 is one of the most awaited android smartphone among premium users across the globe. Ahead of its launch, there have been numerous leaks about its specification.

According to recent leaks by tipster Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 6 will be equipped with a spectacular design which will stand in contrast with its previous models. The images show that the Pixel devices will feature a triple camera setup at the rear. One of the sensors of the rear camera will be a periscope lens.

According to 9To5Google, the Google Pixel devices will be equipped with Google’s own processor which is codenamed ‘Whitechapel’. The Whitechapel is used in connection with the codename ‘Slider’.

The ‘Slider’ is a shared platform for the first Whitechapel systems on a chip.

In rough terms Whitechapel is an effort by Google to create their own processors. These processors will be used in the upcoming Pixel devices and Chromebooks.