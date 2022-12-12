Upcoming Apple Macs with M2 pro, M2 Max chips spotted ahead of launch

Apple is all set to launch the upgraded MacBooks next year (2023). The upcoming MacBooks will be powered by M2 pro, M2 Max chipset and have been spotted in Steam’s hardware database, revealed a report. Steam is a gaming and discussion platform that publishes hardware and system data of its gamers from time to time.

According to a report by MacRumours the unannounced Macs- Mac14,6 and Mac15,4 were found at the bottom of Steam’s November 2022 survey. However, there is zero percentage of usage of both models. This suggests that Apple is currently testing uncoming laptops with its next silicon processors on Steam. The M2 pro, M2 Max chipsets are expected to offer improved speed, performance as well a graphics.

Meanwhile, display industry consultant Ross Young has mentioned that Apple plans to introduce new 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024. At present, Apple does not offer OLED displays on Macs or iPads. The OLED displays offer better contrast ratio as well as battery life in comparison to mini-LED as well as LCDs.

Young had earlier said that the above mentioned models will offers two-stack LED displays with two red, green, and blue emission layers for increased brightness and lower power consumption, reported MacRumors.