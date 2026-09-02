Upcoming Apple foldable iPhone Ultra might feature MagSafe charging

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Apple is scheduled to hold the launch event on September 9, 2026. The tech giant is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone, rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra at the same event.

The foldable iPhone Ultra will reportedly feature MagSafe charging, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The Apple analyst has revealed details about its features and pricing in an recent interview.

The analyst has revealed that the upcoming iPhone Ultra will likely support MagSafe charging. This contradicts with earlier leak reports that showed rumoured renders and dummy units, had showed the device with no magnetic ring.

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Gurman believes Apple will be able to include the feature because it managed to fit MagSafe into the slim iPhone Air. The iPhone Ultra is rumored to measure just 4.5mm thick when unfolded.

The iPhone Ultra is said to feature a 5.5-inch cover display and a 7.8-inch flexible inner display with a crease that is reportedly slightly less noticeable than the one on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8.

Other rumored features include a dual-rear camera setup, Apple’s latest chipset and modem, and a durable hinge.