Upcoming affordable Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy A05s to launch in India on Oct 18

Samsung is all set to launch an affordable smartphone in the Indian market soon. The Samsung Galaxy A05s is expected to have a price tag under Rs 13,000. It will be available in green, violet, and black color options. As per reports, the company has confirmed that Galaxy A05s will be launched in India on October 18.

Samsung Galaxy A05s

The Samsung Galaxy A05s will debut as the first Galaxy Ax5 series device in India. The company has officially revealed the key specs of this phone via a teaser. There are noticeable bezels around the screen. The volume rocker and power buttons are seen on the right edge of the phone and the SIM tray slot will be on the left edge.

It will come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch to carry a 13MP selfie camera.

The device will have a triple camera unit along with an LED flash on the rear that will also have the Samsung logo. The camera unit will likely house a 50MP main sensor, 2MP macro sensor + 2MPdepth camera.

The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. This means, there won’t be 5G network support. The device will likely be offered with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.