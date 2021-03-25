Up to Rs 13000 Discount on iPhone 11, Don’t Miss the Opportunity to bag an iPhone 11 this Holi

If you are waiting to buy an iPhone 11 smartphone then now will be a good time for you to buy it as the premium smartphone is now selling at an effective price of Rs 41,900 in India.

As per reports of NDTV Gadgets 360, Apple Premium Reseller Imagine is offering this great discount under a limited-period Holi offer in India.

The customers can avail this iPhone 11 offer both online and offline. T Apple Premium Reseller Imagine is offering customers a Rs 5,000 cashback and Rs 8,000 worth of accessories on this deal. With this the price of the iPhone 11 is cut down by Rs. 13,000.

Without the offer, the price of the iPhone 11 is around Rs 54,900 in the Apple online and offline stores. And with the offer the phone’s price is down to Rs 41,900.

However, the Rs 5,000 cashback is only available for customers who use HDFC bank cards and easy EMI options to make payments on their purchases.

Apart from this customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 to further reduce the price of iPhone 11.

Customers who do not posses a HDFC bank card can still get the accessories worth Rs 8 ,000 and an exchange offer but the cashback offer is not available for them.

The retailer is also offering similar discounts on the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 under the same Holi offer. With this offers the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 are available at effective prices of Rs 48,900 and Rs 65,900, respectively.

Customers can avail the Holi offer through the Imagine website and retail stores in the country. Imagine has not said how long the offer will be running for, but the HDFC cashback is only applicable until March 27.