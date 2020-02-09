Paytm
Paytm. (File Photo: IANS)

UP police book Paytm after man duped online

By IANS
Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a complaint against digital payment company, Paytm, for allegedly duping a customer.

“An FIR has been registered against the company at Ghaziabad’s Kavinagar police station. On the basis of the complaint, the investigation is being conducted,” Ghaziabad Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) told IANS.

The case was registered after a man complained that he was duped of money on the pretext of a cashback offer.

He had allegedly received a call from a person who introduced himself as Paytm Vice-President.

