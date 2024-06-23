Ulefone Armor 27T Pro: This rugged smartphone offers 10,600 mAh battery, thermal camera and much more

Rugged smartphone manufacturer Ulefone will be unveiling the Ulefone Armor 27T Pro smartphone soon and the device will offer a massive 10,600 mAh battery as well as the thermal camera. The information about this upcoming device has been initially revealed by gsmarena. We have mentioned the specifications of the Ulefone Armor 27T Pro below.

Ulefone Armor 27T Pro

The Armor 27T Pro offers Dimensity 6300 SoC which is paired with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The memory can be expanded up to 2TB through microSD card. The device runs Android 14 out of the box.

The device will offer 6.78″ FullHD+ 120Hz LCD display and gets a 10,600 mAh battery. The battery is efficient enough to function between -30°C and 55°C. When it comes to charging, the device offers 33W wired and 30W wireless charging. It also features a reverse wireless charging feature where users can use it charge electronic gadgets.

The Armor 27T Pro also gets an IP68/69K rating and MIL-STD-810H certification which make it tough as a rock. Users also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and uSmart Connector 2.0.

Connectivity features also include USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster, and NFC. The device costs $350 (€325/INR29,250). Users get a single black color in the device.