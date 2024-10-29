UK couple gains victory over Google in 15-year-long legal battle, fined over Rs 21,000 crore

Google has lost to a British couple, Shivaun and Adam Raff, in a legal battle over anti-competitive practices and now the search giant has been ordered to pay Rs 21,824 crore fine.

The couple had a company called Foundem, which is a price-comparison website specifically for shoppers. The website was launched in June of that year, however, it suddenly got a penalty from Google and was removed from search results. This caused the end of Foundem in search engine’s rankings. The website was not shown on search results even when terms like “price comparison” and “comparison shopping” was entered in Google. This was a ciritical hit to to the company as it was based on those search terms particularly.

As the website started to disappear from search results, the click rates continue to fall downwards, which resulted in decrease in revenue and ranking. So, assuming it to be a technical glitch, the couple contacted Google to resolve it. However, there was no solution was provided to the issue even after two years. The couple stated that the website worked normally on other search engines, however, it only has problem with Google. Highlighting Google dominance in the search platform, the couple said, Google is used by everyone.

In 2008, the couple again contacted Google after they got an award from Channel 5’s The Gadget Show, but the company’s response made them even more suspicions of unfair treatment.

So, they filed a complaint against Google and took the case to regulatory bodies in the UK, the US, and ultimately Brussels. Finally in 2010, their persistence paid off when the European Commission (EC) launched an investigation into Google’s practices.

In 2017, the EC ruled against Google, declaring the company guilty of abusing its market dominance and imposing an Euro 2.4 billion (Rs 21,824 crore) fine. This case became a milestone in global Big Tech regulation.

However, Google responded by launching a series of appeals, prolonging the legal battle for years. In September 2024, Europe’s top court upheld the initial verdict, confirming that Google’s actions violated competitive standards.

Even after this final defeat, Google maintains that its current practices comply with the ruling. Meanwhile, the EC is investigating Google’s parent company, Alphabet, under the new Digital Markets Act, to examine whether its practices remain anti-competitive.

For the Raffs, the fight continues. Having been forced to shut down Foundem in 2016, they are now pursuing a civil damages claim against Google, with proceedings set to begin in 2026.

