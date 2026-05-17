UIDAI urges users to download new Aadhaar app; mAadhaar App soon to be discontinued

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Indians will soon get a new Aadhaar app as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has declared that the existing mAadhaar app will soon be discontinued. UIDAI has encouraged citizens to migrate to the recently launched Aadhaar app.

The new Asdhar app will be available on both the App Store for iPhone and the Google Play Store for Android. The new app will help citizens to securely store their Aadhaar information, keep it updated, and share it with others.

In addition, the new app will come with various features such as QR-based Aadhaar sharing, face authentication, biometric lock controls, and selective information sharing.

UIDAI Confirms mAadhaar App

In an official post on X, UIDAI confirmed that the mAadhaar app is “retiring soon”. The statutory body also highlighted that the new Aadhaar app is designed to offer a “smarter, faster, and more secure digital journey.” The new Aadhaar app supports 13 Indian languages for improved accessibility across regions.

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According to UIDAI, one of the biggest additions in the new Aadhaar app is support for QR-based Aadhaar sharing and offline identity verification. It allows users to verify their identity without revealing their Aadhaar number through a feature called Selective Share. This enables them to choose exactly what information they want to share, including their photograph, name, age, gender, mobile number, address, or Aadhaar status.

The app also generates a QR code that can be scanned at authorised terminals for identity verification. UIDAI says the app also allows users to update Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers and addresses directly. They can add up to five family members to their account through the Profile section.

There are biometric locking controls, too. It can be used to lock a citizen’s fingerprint, face, and iris authentication data to prevent unauthorised usage. The lock can later be removed through the app if required. However, UIDAI notes that losing access to the linked phone number or smartphone may also lock users out of Aadhaar-related services temporarily.

UIDAI has not clarified whether data stored inside the older mAadhaar app will not automatically transfer to the new Aadhaar app. Existing users will therefore need to manually set up their profiles again after downloading the updated application.