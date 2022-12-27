UIDAI urges everyone with old Aadhaar card to update their documents

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is advising people to get their Aadhaar updated. For people holding Aadhaar cards older than ten years or more, it is high time to get their documents updated. This comes after a recent announcement by the Ministry of Electronics & IT. In the announcement, the department said that Indian residents who have not updates their Aadhaar in a long time, must get the needful done in order to having accurate information in the Government database.

People wanting to update their Aadhaar can do the same, both online and offline. Updating residential address can be done online in the Self-Service Update Portal (SSUP). In order to update all other demographic details, one will have to visit the nearest Aadhar enrollment center. These other demographic details include name, gender, date of birth, email-ID, and contact number. Updating of bio-metrics will also be have to done at the Aadhar enrollment center. The bio-metrics include finger prints and capture of the iris.

In order to update Aadhar online, one will have to visit the official UIDAI website (uidai.gov.in). After hopping onto the official website, one will be able to find the ‘My Aadhaar’ tab. Under this, there will be an option by the name ‘Update demographics and check status.’ After logging in, you will find the option to update Adhaar online. Certain number of steps will be mentioned. Follow the same to reach the payment portal.Make the payment of Rs. 50 and get your address updated.