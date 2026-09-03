Uber announces 3,300 job cuts, citing major restructuring

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Nearly 10 percent of Uber’s global employees or about 3,300 jobs, will be cut in its largest staff reductions since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called the restructure to make Uber simpler and more agile, by taking out layers of management and fragmented groups of employees.

The number of people who are managers will drop by about 20 percent, and some managers will become individual contributors.

Uber is eliminating number of small, “micro teams,” while integrating teams within different areas of its science operations along with its engineering and delivery groups.

With this savings, the company intended to invest in its own growth, innovation and its autonomous cars and robotaxi projects.

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Uber promised investments more than 10 billion US dollars in robotaxi partnerships in upcoming years.

At the same time, as a part of a structural change in the company, Uber was also tightening its policy about remote-work, as only approximately 1% of employers are supposed to work remotely.

Khosrowshahi considered this decision to be a difficult one.

He mentioned that they aimed at one massive organizational changes rather than constant small-scale modifications.