Twitter’s paid Blue service earns just $11 mn in 3 months

Twitter Blue has only earned $11 million in mobile subscriptions to date since launching the service three months ago.

Technology
twitter shuts off
Pic Credit: IANS

New Delhi: As Elon Musk wants all Twitter users to pay for Blue badges, latest data has revealed that Twitter Blue has only earned $11 million in mobile subscriptions to date since launching the service three months ago.

According to a report in TechCrunch, which quoted data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the take-up of Blue service “has been fairly underwhelming”.

“While $11 million is a small figure, we should caveat that this estimate does not cover web-based subscriptions. The figures cover the 20 markets where Blue has been launched prior to this week,” the report mentioned.

Sensor Tower data was based on in-app purchases from Twittera�s mobile apps.

Twitter has now made its Blue service with verification available globally and legacy check marks will disappear on April 1.

This move can help Twitter earn more dollars in the future.

The micro-blogging platform has also stopped sharing its daily and monthly active users. It last reported 238 million monetisable daily active users way back.

Twitter or Musk were yet to react to the data on Blue service.

Musk has now announced that Twitter will remove all legacy Blue verified check marks for both individual users and organisations from April 1.

Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year (or Rs 900 a month) for individual users.

Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser.

