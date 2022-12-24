Twitter’s Blue Service Now Offers Prioritized Rankings in Conversations

San Francisco: Micro-blogging platform Twitter has updated the list of features for its Blue service, which mentioned that subscribers paying for the $8 per month service will now get “prioritised rankings in conversations.”

According to Twitter, this feature prioritises subscribers’ replies on tweets that they interact with. Twitter CEO Elon Musk had promised this feature in November and said that the subscribers would get, “Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam.”

Earlier this month, the micro-blogging platform repeated this promise and said, “soon, subscribers with the blue checkmark will get priority ranking in search, mentions, and replies to help lower the visibility of scams, spam and bots.”

The updated page also mentioned that subscribers can now upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size, but also all videos must comply with the company’s rules.

Earlier, Twitter Blue subscribers were only able to upload 10-minute-long videos on the platform at 1080p resolution with a file size limit of 512MB.