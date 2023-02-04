Twitter to share Ad Revenue with Blue verified Content Creators: Elon Musk

Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk announced that the platform will now start sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators. This has been in effect from Friday and the revenue from ads that appear on a creator’s reply threads, will be shared. However, Musk clarified that to get this benefit, the user need to be a subscriber of Blue Verified.

Musk announced this latest update via a tweet on Friday that said: “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads. To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.” Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

Musk, however, did not give details about the portion of revenue that would be shared with users.

Twitter’s revenue was impacted after advertisers started leaving the platform following worrisome rumours about Musk’s approach to content moderation rules.

Days after taking charge of the company in October, Musk said Twitter had seen a “massive” drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

Elon Musk has tried to create new streams of revenue and reduce costs after taking over Twitter. He even introduced the new Twitter Blue subscription service plan.

In December last year, Twitter introduced new features for its Blue service, which mentioned that subscribers of the service will get “prioritised rankings in conversations”. Apart from this, subscribers can also upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size, but also all videos must comply with the company’s rules.

Meanwhile, Musk also said on Friday that legacy Blue Verified would be scrapped in a few months as it was “deeply corrupted”. He is also planning to launch a payments service on the microblogging platform. There were even reports that said, Twitter has begun applying for regulatory licenses for the process.

Musk had previously also stated that the Twitter acquisition would be part of a master plan to create “the everything app”. This app, according to the billionaire, would offer social networking, peer-to-peer payments and e-commerce shopping.