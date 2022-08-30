Twitter Circle
Twitter Circle rolled out globally, add up to 150 people in your group

By IANS

New Delhi: After testing for months with limited users, microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out its Circle feature globally, which will allow users to share their thoughts with a smaller group — up to 150 people.

The company said that Twitter Circle allow users to build closer, deeper connections with their followers without giving up the option of talking to everyone on the Timeline.

“Twitter began testing Twitter Circle in May 2022 with a limited number of people on iOS, Android, and web. Now, after a successful test run, the feature is being rolled out to everyone globally,” the company said in a statement.

The company said users can choose who’s on their Twitter Circle, and only the selected users will be able to view, reply to and interact with the tweets they share in the circle.

The people in your Circle will see a green badge under tweets sent to the group.

They will not be able to retweet anything you post to it, but earlier reports said they can still take screenshots and download your tweets.

According to the microblogging site, Twitter Circle is for people who want to eliminate the need for alternate or secondary accounts and feel more comfortable tweeting and expressing themselves.

It is also important to keep in mind that Twitter’s community guidelines still apply even if you are sending your tweets out to a smaller audience, said the company.

