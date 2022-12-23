Twitter Blue users will be able to post longer videos up to 60 mins

San Francisco: Twitter on Friday announced the long-awaited feature which its boss Elon Musk had promised to bring to the platform — that subscribers can now upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size.

Twitter updated its Blue Page in which it shared the information, also it shared that all videos must comply with the company’s rules.

Earlier, Twitter Blue subscribers were able to upload 10-minute-long videos on the platform at 1080p resolution with a file size limit of 512MB.

However, the company mentioned that iOS and Android users can upload videos up to 10 minutes long, just like it was before.

Those who are not Twitter Blue subscribers can still upload videos up to 4 minutes in length on any platform.

The micro-blogging platform said that it will consider modifying the quality of the video for distribution.

“We strive to maintain the highest possible video quality for all videos uploaded to our platform,” said the company’s support page.

“However, we may modify or adapt your original video for distribution, syndication, publication, or broadcast by us and our partners and/or make changes in order to adapt it to different media, including modifying the resolution and bitrate of the original video while streaming based on the speed and stability of the viewer’s internet connection,” it added.

Moreover, the company said that there will be no limit to the number of videos users can upload, even if all videos are the maximum length.