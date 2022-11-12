The new $8 Twitter Blue Subscription, which allows users to can get a verified Twitter account by paying a subscription fee of $8, is live now. However, the new subscription system has caused a steep rise in fake accounts impersonating personalities with verified blue ticks on the micro-blogging platform.

For example, we have seen people impersonating former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, former US President George W. Bush, and many others. Now, even Jesus Christ has received a verified Twitter blue subscription for his account on the micro-blogging platform.

Prior to this, an account with a blue tick marked the authenticity and genuinity of the account. But, now with the Twitter blue tick system, the genuinity of the blue tick has diminished as anyone can get a their account verified just by paying $8, whether the account is fake or original.

That’s why many fake accounts with the genuine blue tick mark have started surfacing on Twitter.

As we mentioned earlier, a Twitter account for Jesus Christ with username @jesus has received the blue tick mark. The account describes itself as ‘Carpenter, Healer, God’ in the bio. The account has been in existence since 2006.

This is obviously a fake account and was spotted by a user named Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86). He shared a screen shot of the account and wrote, ” Jesus seems to have genuinely come back down on earth seeing as Twitter has verified him already.”

His post has evoked various reaction among the Twitterati. One user took a jab at the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk and commented, “so what elon is effectively saying is that this fella here @jesus can just spend 8 bucks a month and he is officially the son of the Christian god? Like he is the REAL JESUS just like that?.”

Apart from Jesus, even Satan has got a verified Twitter account. Satan’s Twitter account was made in March 2020 and its Twitter bio reads, “Not evil, just misunderstood | Only official parody”. This blue tick saga is getting out of control as many Twitter users are sharing screenshots of these fake accounts, expressing their concern over the new change.

One user commented the new system is creating confusion among users. “They should have just brought in something new, like a low-key badge or other, for having paid for twitter blue, and then the checkmark for verified accounts”, writes one user.

While another user commented, “And these are the big obvious ones. How many people are impersonating small accounts, not for parody, but to build up a following and then scam people? For money, to change minds and policy, to hurt enemies,…Those have a good chance of flying under the radar.”