Trump performs Balle Balle in Bobble GIFs, stickers

By IANS
New Delhi: Tech company Bobble AI on Saturday launched a special series of GIFs and stickers on its Indic keyboard and to welcome US President Donald Trump on his maiden visit to the country next week.

The new set of stickers and GIFs features Trump in Indian style, like wearing kurta-pyjamas, greeting with Namaste, performing Balle Balle in Punjabi attire and taking selfies with Indians.

“The new set of Trump-inspired GIFs and stickers will add a lot of personality and style to the related online conversations,” Ankit Prasad, Founder and CEO, Bobble AI said in a statement.

According to the company, these stickers have the Trump caricature designed in a desi style.

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday where he will deliver remarks at Sardar Patel Stadium with Modi. With Modi, the President and the First Lady will then head to Agra where they will visit the Taj Mahal.

Later in the day, they will fly to New Delhi and have a full programme on Tuesday.

Donald Trump will also have a meet-and-greet with the US embassy staff and a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind.

To conclude the visit, there will be a state dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday evening.

