 Truke Buds A1 Earbuds with ANC, 46hr battery backup launched in India

Truke Buds A1 Earbuds has been launched in India. These TWS earbuds are a value-for-money product and cost just Rs 1299 (introductory price). The Truke Buds A1 Earbuds will be on first sale on March 3 on Amazon India.

Key Specifications

The earbuds offers great design in terms of fitting while the charging case is in the form of pebble. There is a presence of 10mm titanium audio drivers for a great musical experience. The earbuds offer up to 30dB noise cancellation. There is also a presence of low latency gaming mode on the earbuds. The Bluetooth 5.3 on the device makes it smooth to connect with devices. The total battery backup offered by earbuds is 48 hours. The earbuds offer up to 10 hours with ANC turned off.

Speaking about the charging case, it offers a 300mAh battery pack and a USB Type-C port for charging. In terms of music, the Truke Buds A1 Earbuds get 3 preset EQ modes. The modes are Dynamic Audio, Movie Mode and Bass Boost Mode.