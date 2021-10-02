Troubled by slow internet, Here’s how you can boost the internet speed of WiFi

Many of us gets annoyed when we want to do some work in a hurry but the internet speed gets slow or when we are watching a movie online, it gets paused often due to the slow internet. Not only this, people who are crazy about games also have to face many problems due to this.

We try many methods to increase the internet speed of the router or broadband, but it does not provide much result. Sometimes the internet speed runs slower than what broadband plan was intended to give, which hinders many users work.

If you are wondering how to increase the slow internet speed of your broadband or router then you can check the following tips.

The biggest reason for the slow speed of internet is the distance between your device and your router or broadband. The internet speed gets slower as the distance between the device and the router or wifi gets larger. Apart from this, there are many other reasons which affects the internet speed of the router.

There are many apps on the Play Store that can help you to analyze the WiFi channels and frequency. If the app detects about a weak channel, then you need to change to a more strong channel.