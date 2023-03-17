Triumph-Bajaj adventure bike render revealed, To rival RE Himalayan 450

Triumph-Bajaj is working on new two mid-size capacity motorcycles for the market. The new Triumph-Bajaj bike could be unveiled later this year in November at EICMA. We will likely see the street roadster and scrambler version from Triumph-Bajaj in the 350cc segment.

The upcoming motorcycles will join the growing 350cc space that already has the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Yezdi Scrambler / Hunter 350, and other products from Honda, Jawa. So, the new Triumph-Bajaj will rival Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Yezdi Scrambler / Hunter 350, respectively. Both these versions have been spied in near-production-ready guise.

Triumph-Bajaj Adventure Motorcycle Render

Moreover, considering the popularity of adventure motorcycles, it is expected that we could see a adventure bike from Triumph-Bajaj partnership. However, the company has not confirmed any information regarding this.

RushLane released some renders of the rumoured Triumph-Bajaj adventure bike made by Rendering artist Pratyush Rout. The renders are made using some design borrowed from the existing scrambler and roadster spy shots.

The renders have provided a glimpse of what could be Triumph-Bajaj adventure motorcycle like.

The new motorcycles of Triumph will be manufactured by Bajaj after the Triumph-Bajaj partnership. However, the upcoming motorcycles are being designed and developed by Triumph’s UK R&D division. Though the company has not confirmed any details about the bikes yet, it is expected that it could be released in 350cc-450cc.

In an earlier statement, Triumph had said that its new single-cylinder bikes for India will be positioned in 250cc – 650cc range. The upcoming Triumph Bajaj motorcycle will sport a Retro theme with features such as round headlamp, rear view mirrors, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, semi-digital instrument console, and a circular instrument dial, integrated with a squarish section towards the right.

The other feature might include single-piece seat, blacked-out engine and exhaust, crash guard, thick grab rail, upswept exhaust and sleek tail section.

As compared to rivals in 350cc segment, Triumph-Bajaj motorcycles will have USD front forks and monoshock suspension at the rear. Test mules were spotted with 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with relatively wider tyre at rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. Connectivity features are likely for Triumph-Bajaj sub-500cc motorcycles.

Triumph-Bajaj new sub-500cc motorcycles are expected to be launched at around Rs 2 lakh.