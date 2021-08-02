Transferring WhatsApp chats from iphone to Android becomes possible now, know how

WhatsApp has become an eminent part of everyday communication and if you are trying to switch from iOS to Android you might have chances of losing personal chats. However, according to the latest update, WhatsApp users from iOS platform can easily transfer their chats from Android devices to Apple devices without the risk of losing it.

The ease of transferring WhatsApp data from iOS to Android is now available on data restore tool which is present on Android devices by default.

The data restore tool appears on a new Android smartphone at the time of set up. A restore option from iOS can be seen at the time. However, Google has not shared any information about the update. The official unveils of the feature is expected to be very soon.

The latest version of Data Restore Tool ( 1.0.382048734) can allow users to copy WhatsApp chats and history from iPhone to Android, revealed 9to5Google.

Steps to transfer data from iPhone to Android

As you are setting up a new Android device, you will get an option for data transfer

Click on the option of data restore

An option to scan QR code for WhatsApp data is visible

Next, click on Start option.

On your iPhone open WhatsApp

Move to Settings and then select chats

Select the option to Move Chats to Android

Considering reports by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been testing to transfer data from iPhone to Android and vice-versa. The transfer data includes chat along with media files. This new update is assumed to benefit those who want to switch from iPhone to Android or vice-versa.