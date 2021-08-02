Transferring WhatsApp chats from iphone to Android becomes possible now, know how

By WCE 4
transfer whatsapp data from iphone to android
Image Credits: IANS

WhatsApp has become an eminent part of everyday communication and if you are trying to switch from iOS to Android you might have chances of losing personal chats. However, according to the latest update, WhatsApp users from iOS platform can easily transfer their chats from Android devices to Apple devices without the risk of losing it.

The ease of transferring WhatsApp data from iOS to Android is now available on data restore tool which is present on Android devices by default.

The data restore tool appears on a new Android smartphone at the time of set up. A restore option from iOS can be seen at the time. However, Google has not shared any information about the update. The official unveils of the feature is expected to be very soon.

Related News

Motorola Edge S Pro teased ahead of launch in a promotional…

Mi launches Hypersonic Power Bank in India, Can charge…

The latest version of Data Restore Tool ( 1.0.382048734) can allow users to copy WhatsApp chats and history from iPhone to Android, revealed 9to5Google.

Steps to transfer data from iPhone to Android

  • As you are setting up a new Android device, you will get an option for data transfer
  • Click on the option of data restore
  • An option to scan QR code for WhatsApp data is visible
  • Next, click on Start option.
  • On your iPhone open WhatsApp
  • Move to Settings and then select chats
  • Select the option to Move Chats to Android

Considering reports by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has been testing to transfer data from iPhone to Android and vice-versa. The transfer data includes chat along with media files. This new update is assumed to benefit those who want to switch from iPhone to Android or vice-versa.

You might also like
Technology

Infinix SMART 5A with 5000mAh battery, triple cameras launched in India at just Rs…

Technology

How to verify if your COVID 19 vaccination certificate is real

Technology

Motorola Edge S Pro teased ahead of launch in a promotional video, May feature these…

Technology

Tecno POVA 2: The cheapest 7000mAH battery laced Smartphone launched in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.