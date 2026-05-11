Toyota Land Cruiser receives price hike of up to Rs 2.15 lakh

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Toyota India has imposed a price hike of Rs 2.15 lakh on the Land Cruiser. With the latest price hike, the price of the Toyota Land Cruiser, which is the most expensive product of the company in the country, has now reached Rs 2.18 crore.

The upward revision in price has been levied upon the ZX diesel automatic variant of the Land Cruiser. Meanwhile, the other GR-S diesel automatic trim remains unchanged with prices at Rs. 2.25 crore (all ex-showroom).

The India-spec Land Cruiser is only sold in a single configuration – LC300. Unlike the seven-seater international-spec model of the Land Cruiser, the India-spec model comes as a five-seater version.

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The Land Cruiser is known for it’s bulletproof feature. It offers an unmistakable road presence and packs array of features including a 12.3-inch infotainment, four-zone climate control, boxy silhouette, bash plate, leather upholstery, and sunroof with jam protection, along with 20-inch tyres.

Mechanically, the Toyota Land Cruiser is powered by a 3.3-litre diesel V6 motor, churning out 304bhp/700Nm. This is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission system. The SUV gets six drive modes (Eco, Comfort, Normal, Sport S, Sport S+, Custom), and a 110-litre fuel tank. The only downside is the lack of a petrol/hybrid in India.