Top 10 earphones under Rs 500 that you can opt for your smartphone

Earphones are a necessary gadget if you use a laptop/ smartphone/ tablet. Here are a list of earphones that cost under Rs 500 and can be your perfect companion.

Boat Bassheads 242– The Boat Bassheads 242 wired headset costs Rs 449 on Flipkart. The important features of the earphones are mic, secure fit ear hooks, 10mm drivers, IPX4 sweat and water resistance. The connector type is 3.5mm.

Boat Bassheads 100– The Boat Bassheads 100 wired headset costs just Rs 299 on Flipkart. The important features of the earphones are mic, hawk-inspired design, in-line microphone and integral multifunctional control. The connector type is 3.5mm.

Boat Bassheads 103– The Boat Bassheads 103 wired headset costs just Rs 499 on Flipkart. The important features of the earphones are mic, immersive audio, lightweight adaptive design, magnetic earbuds, integral multifunctional control and a built-in microphone. The connector type is 3.5mm.

Boat Bassheads 102– The Boat Bassheads 102 in-ear wired earphones cost just Rs 349 on Amazon. The important aspects of the earphones are 3.5mm gold plated jack, passive noise isolation, lightweight adaptive design, immersive audio and in-line mic with integrated multi-function control.

Realme Buds Classic – Realme Buds Classic wired in-ear earphones with mic cost just Rs 399 on Flipkart. The striking features of the earphone include half in-ear design, hd microphone, cable organizer, single button remote and much more. The connector type is 3.5mm.

Boult Audio Bassbuds Loop– Boult Audio Bassbuds Loop wired headset offers important features like mic, adjustable ear loop, passive noise cancellation and much more. The connector type is 3.5mm. The earphones cost just Rs 349 on Flipkart.

Mivi Rock Roll E5– At just Rs 299 (on Flipkart), you get amazing features like a mic, extra powerful bass and much more. The connector type is 3.5mm.

Philips SHE1505– Philips SHE1505 wired-in-ear earphones offer important features like a mic, 10 mm drivers for rich bass and clear sound and interchangeable ear tips. The connector type is 3.5mm. The earphones cost just Rs 299 on Amazon.

JBL C50HI– The JBL C50HI wired headphones cost just Rs 499 on Amazon. The earphones offer a dynamic, immersive and vivid sound along with one button remote microphone, 3.5mm jack and is comnpatible with voice assistant.

Boult Audio BassBuds X1– Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-ear wired earphones with 10mm extra bass driver just cost Rs 329 on Amazon/ Flipkart and offer great sound. The other features available on the earphones are inline control, IPX5, voice assistant, comfort fit etc.

Note: The prices of the above mentioned gadgets are subject to change.