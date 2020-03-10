Tips for perfect Holi snaps on iPhone 11 series

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) When it comes to photography while celebrating Holi, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max can deliver perfect snaps even without any protective casing in real-life situations.

According to leading photographer Rohit Vohra, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a water, splash and dust resistant phone with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 4 meters up to 30 minutes) and is definitely a leap for mobile phone photography.

“I am happy to say that iPhone was able to take this torture surprisingly well. To start with, I was not sure if using iPhone without any water proofing was a good idea, but as I started shooting, I realised that the fear was within me. The iPhone is built like a rock and after shooting Holi for two days, I can safely say that it is water, splash and dust proof,” Vohra said in a statement.

Vohra is one of Asia’s most prominent street photographers with over 12 years of experience.

He also shared some tips for those who want to shoot Holi celebrations with the iPhone:

* Remember to use a screen guard on the iPhone as this will not only protect your screen if it falls, it will also protect it from colour.

* Do not hold the iPhone against pressurised water for too long. It’s ok to take a few splashes, but do not hold it against continuous high velocity water.

* Keep a dry piece of lint free cloth in a zip lock bag to clean if you see a lot of water or gulal powder on the screen. This will help you see the scene better and compose the scenes well.

* Do not start charging the iPhone when its wet. This could damage the iPhone. One can use wireless charging feature.

