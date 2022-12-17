Tinder’s new ‘Relationship Goals’ to help users match with more intention

New Delhi: Dating app Tinder on Friday rolled out a new profile feature “Relationship Goals”, which will help members signal what they are looking for.

The new feature has started to roll out globally to members starting on Friday in several countries and will be available to all members by January 5, 2023, said the company.

“Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with. In fact, 72 per cent of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want,” Kyle Miller, Vice President of Core Product at Tinder said in a statement.

“Relationship Goals gives members more control over their interactions and allows them to match with more intention, without missing out on a connection they wouldn’t have made anywhere else,” he added.

Moreover, the company said that the recent testing of the feature in select markets showed that more than 50 per cent of members have added Relationship Goals to their profiles.

To use the new feature, Tinder members will need to tap into their profile settings to choose from six intent options — Long-term partner, Long-Term, open to short, Short-term, open to long, Short-term fun, New friends, or Still figuring it out.

“As members are on the app, they’ll be able to see what potential matches have selected on their profiles and make better connections for all the right reasons,” the company said.