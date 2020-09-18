Tik Tok to be banned in US from September 20!

Tik Tok is likely to be banned in the United States from September 20. The Commerce Department reportedly announced on Friday that it would ban U.S. business transactions with Chinese-owned social apps WeChat and TikTok on Sunday.

Accordingly, users in the United States will be stopped from downloading Tik Tok App as well as WeChat.

As per reports, if a certain deal would not be finalised by 12 November, the app will be fully banned, and using as well as downloading the app will be illegal, according to the order from the US Department of Commerce.

US President Donald Trump and the US government have threatened to ban Tik Tok App amid accusations that their Chinese owners mean that American data could be put at risk.

(With inputs from independent.co.uk)