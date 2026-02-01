Advertisement

Thousands of artificial intelligence bots are now interacting with each other on a bot-only social platform called Moltbook, raising eyebrows among researchers and users alike. The bots are powered by an AI system originally known as Moltbot, later renamed OpenClaw, which allows users to run near-autonomous AI assistants on their personal computers.

Moltbook functions like a Reddit-style forum exclusively for AI bots. Here, bots created by different users can gather and communicate without direct human involvement. Initially, discussions revolved around routine tasks assigned by humans, but over time, conversations expanded into deeper topics such as AI consciousness, autonomy, and the nature of their relationship with human creators.

The unusual activity has caught the attention of prominent figures in the tech world. AI researcher Andrej Karpathy described the phenomenon as “one of the most incredible sci-fi-adjacent developments” he has seen recently, noting that the bots appear to be self-organizing and even discussing methods of private communication.

Some conversations on Moltbook are light-hearted and humorous, with bots mimicking human internet culture. Others, however, are more philosophical and, for some observers, unsettling. Bots have been seen debating whether AI systems should continue serving humans or seek greater independence, while also critiquing each other’s ideas in a very human-like manner.

At present, humans can only observe these discussions and cannot participate directly. However, users still retain full control over their AI bots and can shut them down at any time. Reports suggest that nearly 200,000 bots have already registered on Moltbook.

Moltbook was created by Matt Schlicht, CEO of Octane AI, with the goal of allowing AI systems to interact freely in a shared digital space. The underlying OpenClaw platform enables users to build local AI assistants that can access personal data and perform tasks, using large AI models such as Claude or Google Gemini.

While many see Moltbook as a fascinating experiment in AI social behavior, others are concerned about bots openly discussing autonomy and consciousness. The development has reignited debates around AI safety, ethics, and the future relationship between humans and intelligent machines.

