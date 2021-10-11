This Vodafone Idea data plan offers 1GB daily data at a budget price

The use of data has become a necessity for the youth of India. Be it education, gaming or entertainment the requirement of a data plan is eminent. However, there are many times when a data plan seems to be out of our budget. Well, Vodafone Idea offers a prepaid data plan that offers 1GB internet per day and fits in your budget too. The plan which is being referred to is the Rs 199 plan.

The Rs 199 plan not only offers users with daily data but also offers free subscription to OTT services. The Rs 199 plan offered by VI offers 1 GB daily data with a validity of 24 days. This roughly means that users receive 24 GB of total data. Users also get 100 SMS/ day along with unlimited voice calls to any network.

The Vi Rs 199 plan also offers free subscription to Vi movies and TV. Users can enjoy live TV, news, movies and originals on the app.

Even though Vodafone covers almost every requirement of common users, the validity of the plan could have been better. A data plan with a validity of 28 days could have been better as it would have covered the needs of users for a month. The plan validity of 24 days means that users have to recharge sooner (as compared to plans with 28 days).