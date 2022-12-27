This Smartwatch looks like Apple Watch Ultra, costs just Rs 2,499

Fire Boltt has launched a new smartwatch called Fire Boltt Gladiator in India. The smart wearable looks like the Apple Watch Ultra. It features a 1.96-inch display panel and provides up to 7 days of battery life. The Fire Boltt Gladiator costs Rs 2499 in India. The smartwatch will be available for sale on Amazon starting at 12 pm on December 30. The Fire Boltt Gladiator will be available in four different colors: black, blue, gold, and black gold.

According to Fire Boltt, its upcoming smartwatch has a functional crown. The gadget has 123 sports modes, a heart rate monitor, and a blood oxygen monitoring sensor. The smart wearable is also scratch resistant and has an IP67 rating.

Fire Boltt Gladiator: Specs

The Fire Boltt Gladiator sports a 1.96-inch HD display with an ultra-narrow frame design and has a peak brightness of 600 nits. The Fire Boltt Gladiator smartwatch is water resistant with an IP67 rating. The company also claims that the smartwatch is dust and crack-resistant. It has Bluetooth calling features and is equipped with a speaker and a microphone. The smartwatch comes is pre-loaded with contacts and dialer apps which makes it highly user-friendly.

The other features of the smartwatch includes 123 sports modes featuring 5 GPS-assisted modes including GPS running, GPS walking, GPS cycling, GPS on foot, and GPS trail. Users can also monitor their health condition with heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitoring. The wearable also features women’s health monitoring and sleep monitoring.

The Fire Boltt Gladiator has a battery life of up to 7 days and a standby time of roughly 20 days. With Bluetooth calling, it has a two-day battery life and supports quick charging. The company has claimed that it can last up to 24 hours after only 10 minutes of charge. The smartwatch features 8 different menu designs. It also has a rotating function crown which should allow users to navigate easily throughout the UI.

Additional features include camera shutter and water reminders, a calculator app, a weather app, and an alarm app.