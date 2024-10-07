This Samsung smartphone will get 6 Android OS upgrades and it is not a premium device

Samsung has announced the Galaxy A16 5G and the best part of the smartphone is that it can get 6 Android OS upgrades along with 6 years of security patches. This means that the users need not worry about getting the latest Android update till October 31, 2030. This is perhaps the first time that a budget smartphone is getting such updates.

When it comes to processor, the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G gets an Exynos 1330 in Europe and Dimensity 6300 in other markets like India and Thailand. In terms of storage, we get 128GB onboard storage while the RAM is 4GB. There is external support for microSD cards up to 1.5TB. The device is 7.9 mm but does not offer 3.5mm headphone jack.

The OS on the device is One UI 6.1 which is based on Android 14 and offers Super AMOLED with FHD+ resolution. The front camera of the device is 13MP and is housed in a water drop display. On the other hand, the rear camera setup is a triple camera setup . It consists of a 50MP primary camera, 5MP ultrawide camera, and 2MP macro camera.

The device gets IP54 rated water and dust resistance while the battery capacity is 5000mAh. The charging support on the device is 25W. The power key doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

In terms of colours, we have Midnight Blue, Turquoise and Gray colors. The 4/128GB trim is priced €249 and the shipment is likely to start soon.