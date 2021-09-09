This Reliance Jio prepaid plan offers more than 1000GB data for 365 days, know details

Reliance Jio is offering a prepaid plan for its users that is offering more than 1000GB internet for its users. If you are one who spends a lot of time browsing internet or playing online games then you can opt for the Rs 3499 plan.

Rs 3499 plan

The Rs 3499 plan offers 3GB data/ day. Post the total data for a day users are offered with internet speed of 64 Kbps. This roughly means that the total data offered to the users is 1095 GB. The plan provides unlimited voice calls to users along with 100 SMS/ day.

The plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio Apps which include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

The only downside of the plan is that users do not get any subscription to OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5 etc. Even though the plan seems to be expensive, if a user is planning for a long term plan, then the Rs 3499 plan will be a perfect choice.

If you are a Jio user who prefers a 3GB plan with less validity, you can choose from Rs 499, Rs 999 and Rs 349 plans.

Rs 499 plan

The Rs 499 plan offers 3GB data/ day for 28 days validity. Post the total data for a day users are offered with internet speed of 64 Kbps. An additional 6GB data is offered with the plan. This roughly means that the total data offered to the users is 90 GB. The plan provides unlimited voice calls to users along with 100 SMS/ day and 1 year Disney + Hotstar subscription.

The plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio Apps which include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Rs 349 plan

The Rs 349 plan is quite similar to that of Rs 499 plan. However, users do not get additional 6GB data included in the plan. The Disney + Hotstar subscription is not included in the plan. The total data offered to the users is 84GB.

Rs 999 plan

The Rs 999 plan offers 3GB data/ day for 84 days validity. Post the total data for a day users are offered with internet speed of 64 Kbps. This total data offered to the users is 252 GB. The plan provides unlimited voice calls to users along with 100 SMS/ day.

The plan offers complimentary subscription to Jio Apps which include JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.