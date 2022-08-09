This Power Bank with Mini Air Conditioner costs under Rs 1000, Check details

Though the monsoon season is going on, we still feel the heat and humidity in India when there is no rain even for one day. Due to this the usage of AC has increased by a significant amount in India. However,. the prices of the AC are not cheap and they rise during the summer season. In such a situation, you can opt for a Portable AC, which is quite small and comes in a low price. These mini ACs can provide you with cool air and run for hours without electricity.

Now, let’s know about a 6000mAh Power Bank that also works as a Mini Air Conditioner.

Vogek 2-in-1 6000mAh Power Bank with Mini Air Conditioner

The device we are talking about is called Vogek 2-in-1 6000mAh Power Bank with Mini Air Conditioner. You can purchase it easily online and offline. If you are ordering it online then it will take some time to be delivered. Apart from getting cool air, you can also charge your mobile phone with this as it also works as a power bank.

Vogek 2-in-1 6000mAh Power Bank with Mini Air Conditioner Features

The Vogek 2-in-1 6000mAh Power Bank with Mini Air Conditioner is powered by an industrial grade motor that offers three fan speeds. You can also turn it off when it gets too cold with the power button on the front. It is quite handy, it can be carried easily from one place to another. The portable mini AV is avaialble with a 600mAh battery and the company claims that it can run for 4 to 6 hours on a full charge.

Vogek 2-in-1 6000mAh Power Bank with Mini Air Conditioner Price

Talking about the price of Vogek 2-in-1 6000mAh Power Bank with Mini Air Conditioner is only Rs 949. Shipping is free, so your work will be done within thousand rupees.