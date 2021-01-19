This Phone’s Battery Will Last 37 Hours In Single Charge, Claims Company

Redmi General Manager Lew Weibing shared a screenshot claiming that the battery of Redmi K40 will last more than one day in a single charge. The screenshot also indicates that the upcoming Redmi phones will also include a full HD + display.

The company will also likely to launch Superior Redmi K40 Pro along with Redmi K40. Both phones are expected to have a hole-punch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

The Redmi K40 Series will be introduced as an upgraded version of the Redmi K30 Series.

The screenshot shared by Lew Weibing on Weibo shows that 64 percent of the battery is still remaining even after 10.5 hours of use. And the remaining 64 percent battery can be used for a total of 25 hours and 4 minutes. In total, the phone’s battery can run for 37 hours on a single charge.

Lew Weibing did not reveal any information about the apps installed in the phone and whether they were running still the last charge.

At present, the battery capacity of Redmi K40 smartphones still remains unknown.

As per the screenshot shared by Weibing, Redmi 40 may come with FullHD + resolution display with 1,080×2,400 pixels. The aspect ratio of the screen will be 20: 9.

Earlier this month, Redmi’s product director Wang Teng Thomas said that Redmi’s 40 series may include more than one phone. These phones will feature a Snapdragon 888 processor.

Aside from that, Redmi K40 Pro may come with a hole-punch display design.

Weibing recently announced that Redmi K40 series phones will be launched next month at a starting price of 2,999 yuan (about Rs 33,800).