This new photo editing tool of WhatsApp will make your photos beautiful, Must try

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out new photo editing tools for its web and desktop apps. These new photo editing tools will allow users to edit photos, add stickers to images, change their colour and write text before sending them from WhatsApp Web or desktop app.

You should note that WhatsApp has image editing tools since the beginning but they were only available in the mobile app.

By using the new ‘Drawing Tools’, users can now make their photos more beautiful by adding emojis or text to the image, changing the coloru and crop or rotate it, before sharing them with your contacts.

This feature also may not be immediately visible to all users.

Apart from this, reports have suggested that the WhatsApp Web and desktop apps may get an additional option to add stickers to images while editing, which is not available on the mobile app yet.

The Drawing tools can be seen on top after you select the image you’d like to share while the option to add text is still remains at the bottom along with the ‘view once’ option.

WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo first spotted the new editing tools for the WhatsApp web and desktop apps.

Additionally, WhatsApp has also reportedly been updated to beta version 2.21.16.10 and it brings new emojis to the instant messaging app.

These emoji were launched by the Unicode Consortium were announced in July last year and was recently released for iOS 14.5 in April. Now, they will also be available for WhatsApp beta users.

After the new update, you will get a total of 217 new emoji in WhatsApp including multiple-skin tone couple emojis with heart, couples kissing, face in clouds, face with spiral eyes, and many more.