This is how you can set Hello Tune on your Airtel mobile number

Listening to caller tune rather than a standard ringing tone is always pleasant to ears. If you are a person who is a subscriber of Airtel, you can avail the caller tune service through Wynk Music app. For those who do not any idea about caller tune service, Airtel offers the caller tune service as Hello tunes.

In order to set a Hello tune, users have to install a Wynk Music App. Airtel prepaid customers who are using an unlimited plan do not have to pay for Hello Tune. The Hello Tune feature comes embedded with Free Wynk Music App for Airtel prepaid customers who recharge with unlimited packs.

However, those users who do not have an Airtel unlimited prepaid plan will have to pay Rs 19/ month to enable the Hello Tune service.

Follow the steps in order to activate Hello Tune on your Prepaid or Postpaid mobile numbers:

Go to Google Play store/ App store and search for Wynk Music app. Download Wynk Music app on your device. Register on the app with your Airtel phone number. Open the Wynk Music app. Tap on the Airtel Hello tunes icon on the top right corner of the homescreen. Choose your favourite song from millions of song available in the app. Tap on the song of your choice and then activate it. Your Airtel Hello Tune has been activated for a period of 30 days

After a period of 30days users can either renew the Hello Tune or can change it. If at any point of time, users feel that they need to change the hello tune, they can use the following steps. Open Wynk Music > Hello tune > click on three dots > Stop Hello tune.