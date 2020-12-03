This Is How You Can Schedule Messages On WhatsApp

This Is How You Can Schedule Messages On WhatsApp

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is not just a popular app. This app takes care of every need of its users. Often we stay awake till 12 o’clock at night to wish our friends or close relatives. But today we are telling you such a trick after which you will not have to wake up late at night to wish. Let’s know about this trick.

Actually, you can schedule the message on WhatsApp. If you want to wish someone a happy birthday at 12 o’clock or want to message someone important, then this is a very useful trick.

How to schedule messages on WhatsApp

To schedule a message on WhatsApp, a third-party app called SKEDit has to be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Now open the app after this and will have to sign up.

Now after login, you have to tap on the WhatsApp option given in the main menu.

After doing so, you will be asked for some permission.

Now click on Enable Accessibility and tap on Use service.

Now enter the name of the contact that you want to schedule the message on WhatsApp chat and then type the date and time by typing the message.

After doing so, the message sent will automatically go on the date and time set.

(Source: abplive.com)