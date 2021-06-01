This Is How You Can Chat With Someone Who Blocked You On WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most used messaging app. Millions of people around the world talk to their friends and close people through WhatsApp. Many times such a situation comes when someone close blocks us. In such a situation, we get very upset about how to talk to that person.

If someone has blocked you on WhatsApp, then no need to worry. Today we are going to tell you such a trick, through which you will be able to message someone who blocked you on WhatsApp even after being blocked. You can do so by two steps:

First step:

Open WhatsApp in the phone, go to the Settings option and click on Account.

Now you tap on the given “Delete My Account” option. This may sound strange, but it is necessary to recreate the account.

Here your country code (+91 for India) and “Type your phone number”.

After completing these three steps, tap the Delete My Account button.

Now close WhatsApp and open it again. Re-create your WhatsApp account.

In this way, you will bypass the block option and will be able to message the person who was blocked.

Second way: In the second way, you do not need to delete WhatsApp account or lose chat backup. However, in this way, you will have to seek the help of a friend. Ask a friend to create a WhatsApp group to which you and the number of the person who blocked you are added. By doing this your friend can go out of the group. Every message sent in the group will reach the person who has blocked you.

(Source: livehindustan.com)