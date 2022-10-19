This iPhone was sold for Rs 32 lakh in an auction! Know why

Apple launched the iPhone in 2007 and the rest is history. The popularity of the smartphone has kept going up since then and now the iPhone 14 series is the flagship device offered by the company. The maiden iPhone series was a turning point for the company in many ways. Recently an unopened iPhone from the 1st generation has been auctioned for Rs 32 lakh (approx.) or $39,339. Even though this sounds unbelievable, this has happened for real.

The auction was conducted by LCG Auction in LA and the starting bid for the vintage Apple iPhone was $2,500. There were 28 bids for the iPhone 1st generation and it was sold for $39,339.60.

The device (sold at LCG auction) was specifically meant for those who are fans of the device and the auction proved it. The iPhone was introduced by Steve Jobs on January 9, 2007 at MacWorld San Francisco. The device was released at retail for $499/ $599 on June 29, 2007. Speaking about the specifications, the device offered 4GB /8GB of storage, 2MP back camera, iOS 3, 3.5mm jack, 3.5 inch display and a 1400mAh battery.

“This factory sealed, first-release example is in exceptional condition. Virtually flawless along the surface and edges, the factory seal is clean with correct seam details and tightness. Labels on the reverse are correctly pristine beneath the seal. All original – no aftermarket stickers or UPC labels on this one. Brand new, never activated. Collectors and investors would be hard pressed to find a superior example. Relevance and rarity comprise a winning formula for this red hot collectible,” read the description on LCG auction website.

The iPhone 14 series has been launched across the globe through the ‘Far Out Event’ in Cupertino. The new series of Apple’s flagship devices include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 series misses the mini model which its previous flagship series offered to the customers.